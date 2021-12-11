LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Competition continues for homebuyers in the Las Vegas Valley as supply chain disruptions make many building supplies hard to obtain. This, according to experts, is leading to the low supply of homes currently on the market.
But that's not the only issue fueling this problem.
Back around the turn of the millennium, output from homebuilders was on track with the population growth, according to Aldo Martinez, 2021 President of Las Vegas Realtors.
"2000-2001, we were building in that timeframe about 20,000 homes a year" said Martinez. "And when the boom came, we were building up to 38,000."
But then came the recession: in 2008, Las Vegas started building only 5,000 to 10,000 homes per year, said Martinez, which isn't enough to keep up with southern Nevada's population growth.
"So it's 12 years of building at least 10,000 homes less than what we should be, to keep pace with migration into this state, and population growth, and everything else," said Martinez.
If you factor that out, the numbers are alarming.
"That's about 117,000 homes that we're short. That's why you're seeing these apartment buildings pop up across the valley, and things like that," said Martinez.
Home prices in the the valley continue to set records, according to Las Vegas Realtors, and are now experiencing a higher than usual number of out-of-state buyers.
