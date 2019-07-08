TRONA, CALIF. (FOX5) -- Gail Austin has lived in Trona for 70 years. When Thursday and Friday's earthquakes hit, his home sustained minimal damage because he was prepared.
"Yea there's not a lot that broke," Austin said. "It's just not where it needs to be."
Trona was the epicenter of Friday's quake, but Austin says earthquakes are pretty common in Trona. Just not as big as Friday's 7.1 magnitude quake.
"I knew we were going to have an earthquake sooner or later so I wanted to take the chance to so what I could to shorten my chances of damage," Austin said.
His home and garage sustained the most damage with glassware that broke and a shelf tipping over that he did not fasten to the wall.
A water line behind his home broke, a brick wall was knocked over, and his chimney was taken down
His hobby house across the street which houses all his collectibles was left nearly untouched.
"It's the same way with these wires, I figured sooner or later we're going to have an earthquake so I put wires across to keep everything on the shelves," Austin said.
Gail doesn't consider himself lucky, just well prepared.
"I don't know if you consider it lucky or not. I just gave it a little bit of thought that sooner or later it was going to happen," Austin said.
Gail was able to add wire to his shelves, bolt his shelves, and make sure nothing falls off shelves by keeping doors locked.
He says everyone should take last week's earthquakes as a learning lesson.
"It's going to happen again. There's no absolute doubt about it, we're going to have a big one," Austin said.
