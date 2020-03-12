LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Sportman's Royal Manor, a weekly apartment complex known for a violent filled image is now cleaning up their image.
In 2016, Las Vegas police saw nearly 2000 calls for service. Of those 2000 calls, 15 were robberies, 85 were assaults, and 14 were shootings.
Policed realized that they had to show a serious presence, as they were dealing with a criminal problem that was being passed on from generation to generation.
The owner of SportMan's Royal Manor invested over a million dollars to upgrade the complex. Some of the upgrades include new landscaping, better lighting, and improved fencing.
A local church worked with residents providing food and job resources.
2019 saw a considerable drop in service calls. From 2000, they dropped to nearly 550. Robberies went down to about two, assaults dropped to 13, and the complex saw 1 shooting call.
Las Vegas police referred to Royal Manor as a Phoenix zone. A community that was rising from the ashes of its past.
Royal Manor was honored with a "Crime-Free" designation.
Police want use Royal Manor as a blueprint for future community intervention.
