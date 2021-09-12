LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials have closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of the valley following a rollover crash on Sunday afternoon.
The crash was reported near Sloan about 2 p.m. on Sept. 12. Nevada Highway Patrol listed the crash as including injuries, but details of the crash were not immediately available.
All travel lanes of I-15 southbound reopened about 7:30 p.m.
#trafficalert Semi Rollover, I-15 SB at Sloan, traffic diverted on to Sloan Exit to bypass crash. Expect major delays as clean up continues. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/IpaUYVH9nG— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 12, 2021
