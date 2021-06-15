LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Casino Center Boulevard southbound off-ramp at U.S. 95 in downtown Las Vegas is scheduled to close for two months due to road work.
The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the ramp will close June 21 at midnight until 5 a.m. on Sept. 1. The closure is part of a $38.8 million viaduct rehabilitation project from I-15 to Eastern Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.
"The project will extend the near-term service life of the viaduct, portions of which were built almost 60 years ago. However, plans are underway for replacing the viaduct as part of the future Downtown Access Project, which is currently in the early environmental planning stages," NDOT said in a release.
The closure will allow time to repair the 1.2 million square-foot viaduct deck surface between the Union Pacific Railroad and 21st Street, as well as seismically retrofit the off-ramp's hinge.
As part of the work, a new southbound auxiliary lane will be added between I-15 and Eastern Avenue, and the Eastern southbound off-ramp will be widened to two lanes.
"Other improvements entail reconstructing the aging Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road bridges, which have developed fatigue cracks in the structural steel box girders. The project will use 614,000 pounds of total steel or enough iron to forge 20 cruise ship anchors and place enough polymer concrete aggregate and resin to fill 28 average-sized swimming pools," NDOT said.
Construction will be done six days a week, excluding Sunday.
