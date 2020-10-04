LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said security officers at South Point hotel-casino shot and killed an armed man on Sunday afternoon.
Lt. Ray Spencer said the investigation was in the valet area of the property at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
We can confirm @LVMPD is currently investigating an incident here. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation.— South Point Hotel (@southpointlv) October 5, 2020
At the scene, Lt. Spencer said about 4:30 p.m., security was alerted of a man walking outside the casino near the valet with a gun in his hand.
The suspect walked outside the valet and fired one round into the air. He then walked into a parking lot, waving the gun around. Lt. Spencer said it appeared he was trying to clear a malfunction with his gun.
The suspect walked back toward the valet where he was confronted by South Point security. The man stopped and engaged the security officers, who gave verbal commands that were ignored.
Lt. Spencer said the security officers showed "a tremendous amount of constraint" in dealing with the suspect. The security officers repositioned over a 30 second period, police said, so the backdrop shifted from the valet to the hotel building. The suspect continued to point his gun at the officers.
There, Lt. Spencer said the security officers shot the suspect multiple times, killing him. As of 7 p.m., they had not identified the suspect, but said he was a white man between 40 and 50 years old.
The man was not a guest of the hotel, police said, as he walked onto the property an hour prior to the shooting.
This was the second homicide in the area on October 4. Police responded to the Grandview at Las Vegas timeshare next door to the casino property on Sunday morning for a deadly stabbing.
Police said there was no connection between the two cases.
"It's just an extremely odd coincidence that it is extremely close to where we're standing right now," Spencer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.