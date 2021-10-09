LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every year, Sinh Vilaysane transforms into the scariest haunted house for miles.
The haunted house is a group effort, with the entire Village Crossing Lane neighborhood chipping in to decorate.
Foot traffic has been higher than ever, organizers said.
"Every year it gets bigger and on the actual Halloween party night they bring out a fire pit," said Vania Jenny, one of the organizers. " We put movies on the side of the house. We have a huge cul du sac party."
The haunted house became a tradition when people in the neighborhood noticed that very few homes were decorated.
"We just hope that, if you've been thinking about decorating, you should talk to your neighbors because they've probably been waiting to decorate too," said Vania.
The haunted house will hold its big party the day before Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30.
