LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The fitness-based company, SoulCycle, announced it was opening its first studio in Las Vegas on Nov. 10.
According to a statement from SoulCycle, the studio will be located at the Wynn Plaza on Las Vegas Boulevard and will have 62 bikes guests can use.
The new studio will cost $38 per class, along with a "special Detox package" with two classes, priced at $76, the company said. SoulCycle will also feature packages of three, five, 10 and 30 classes with a preferred rate for Nevada residents.
SoulCycle said its new studio will have more space for instructors, as well as an apparel shop.
For self-parking on the Strip, SoulCycle said it would validate parking once per day, per vehicle. The first hour of parking is complimentary for all visitors.
For more information, contact SoulCycle's front desk at 702-637-3230 or via email at soulvegas@soul-cycle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.