LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sorority reported their concerns to school officials after finding a note reading 'Kill The Blacks' at Lied Library at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus this week.
The note was anonymous and left unattended, according to a letter sent to the entire student body on behalf of the CSUN Student Government. The students also witnessed an unknown individual making hostile gestures towards them in the form of 'gun-pointing movements,' the letter said.
According to the letter, the students are members of a National Pan-Hellenic Council organization, which consists of nine historically African-American international Greek lettered fraternities and sororities, according to the NPHC website.
UNLV Police Services and campus administration are actively investigating the reports, although no immediate danger to students has been found.
Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to contact UNLV Police Services at 702-895-3668.
