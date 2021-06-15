LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman who hit a parked car while driving in a south Las Vegas Valley neighborhood died the day after the crash. Her family said the crash was caused by a medical episode.
On June 9 about 10 a.m., police say a 2019 Dodge Charger driven by 53-year-old Lillian Edwards was traveling eastbound on Richmar Avenue as it approached a stop sign. The Dodge did not stop, police said, and continued into the Copper Creek Apartments entrance.
The vehicle then hit a parked, unoccupied 2002 Hyundai Accent. Both cars hit an apartment building before stopping. According to her son, 31-year-old Joshua Speed, Edwards had experienced a seizure prior to impact.
"Mom had random seizures and had a seizure while she was driving, which made her blackout while her foot was on the pedal," Speed told FOX5. "That’s how she sped up and ran the stop sign and ended up hitting a parked car."
Edwards was taken to University Medical Center where she died a day later, the Clark County coroner said. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma and was ruled accidental.
