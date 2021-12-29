LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid is being remembered in his hometown of Searchlight, NV not only for the accomplishments that made him a household name, but his humble beginnings and his determination to overcome and succeed in life. Though he reached the top of the elite political world, he never forgot his roots.
About an hour south of Las Vegas, stand the remnants of an abandoned mine, a reminder of what once was.
Reid’s grandfather was one the first settlers in the mining camp that would become the town known as Searchlight.
"We are Searchlighters," said Justice of the Peace Richard Hill, who knew Reid and his wife Landra for decades as neighbors and friends.
Harry Mason Reid was born into poverty December 2, 1939. Reid grew up in a shack with no running water. His mother did laundry for the local brothels. His father, like his grandfather, was a hard rock miner. His father killed himself when Reid was 32-years-old.
What is now the Searchlight Community Center was once a one room schoolhouse Reid attended before hitchhiking to Basic High School 40 miles away in Henderson.
"You would never know when they were home of the titles or the places he’d been and the things he’d done... he loved Searchlight, to be able to come back here," Hill said.
Reid’s rags to riches story was never one he told.
"Just as down home and down to earth as they can be," Hill said.
Harry Reid Road and the new elementary school in Searchlight both bare his name.
Now, Searchlight like the rest of Nevada and the nation is mourning the loss of the man who spent three decades in Congress.
His friends feel lucky to have witnessed firsthand the indelible mark left on his hometown and beyond.
“We just feel really privileged,” Hill said.
