LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cliven Lance Bundy, son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, was arrested by Henderson Police on Jan. 5.
According to police, the younger Bundy was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for charges of resisting a public officer and violating a domestic violence TPO.
Henderson police said as "the related cases have not been adjudicated," no additional details of the arrest would be released.
Bundy, 41, is one of Cliven Bundy's 14 children.
The elder Bundy rose to a national platform in 2014 with his alleged role in a standoff between his family and the Bureau of Land Management in Bunkerville, northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
