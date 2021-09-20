LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide on Monday afternoon.
According police, detectives were called to 6300 block of Giant Oak Street, near Clayton Street and Centennial Parkway for a death investigation, at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 20.
There, police said they found a 64-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect, her 31-year-old son, was pointed out by a witness, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Neighbors said they heard the gun shots at about 10:45 a.m.
"I was sitting in my backyard this morning and I heard four gunshots," Kristin Andrew said. "It went pop pop pop. There was a pause, and then another one after that."
Santiago Barrios's family, that lives a few doors down, told FOX5 they had a strange run in with the son about a year ago.
"We went to go get mail he was throwing rocks at another neighbors backyard door, and when we were driving back to our house he started throwing rocks at our car too," Barrios said.
The suspect has not been identified, as of Monday night.
