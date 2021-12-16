UPDATE (Dec. 16) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested a man accused of killing his father.
Justin Gaines, 30, was taken into custody near the Arizona and New Mexico border. He will be extradited to Las Vegas on an open murder charge.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said the son of a slain man is suspected in the killing Wednesday night in the east valley.
According to Lt. Raymond Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway on Dec. 15.
About 5 p.m., Spencer said police were called about a man reportedly shot in a residence. When patrol arrived, they saw a man in his 60s dead in the doorway.
Originally, police were told the suspect, the victim's son, was in the home, which prompted a barricade. SWAT cleared the residence, and found no one inside beyond the deceased.
The victim's son was only described as being in his 30s.
Spencer said the suspect lives in the home by himself. At some point on Tuesday, he was having "some emotional distress" and called family members. His father flew from Northern California on Tuesday afternoon.
Later on, other family members tried to reach the father and son unsuccessfully. The suspect's mother and another son flew to Las Vegas to check on them. When they arrived at the home, they found the victim.
It wasn't immediately clear how the man died, however Spencer said there was evidence of gunfire in the home.
Spencer said officers were working to locate the son. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.