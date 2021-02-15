LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon was cost-free to enjoy Monday, because it's a federal holiday. The sunny weather and deal to get in brought more people than normal to experience the scenery.
"The views and being out in nature. It's just beautiful here," Heather Khan said.
However, many guests arrived without a reservation. All of those visitors were turned away until they booked a reservation online.
"We do require that you make a reservation every time you come out to Red Rock," a worker told visitors in the non-reservation line at the entrance to Red Rock Canyon.
Clement Teddy was one of the guests turned around at the gate.
"I came over here to try to book my reservation, but there's no service here," Teddy said. Teddy and his friend arrived in the late afternoon so they decided to just turn around and head home because they likely wouldn't be able to get in before nightfall.
"Really, really bummed man. I've never been here before. I’ve heard a lot of good things and it’s just not happening I guess," Teddy said.
The nearest area with service was about two miles down the road from the front entrance. Many visitors who didn't have a reservation went there to book a spot online.
The experience was very different for those who did have a reservation, like Madalyn McCurdy who reserved her e-bike tour a few months in advance.
"We were told when we drove in that they were full and we told them 'oh no we're with the bike tour'. They weren't letting other people in, because they reached capacity I guess," McCurdy, who is visiting from Alaska said.
"I made reservations about 10:30 this morning for a 2 p.m. drive, and there were no problems," Jerry Khan said.
The Khan family, from Northern California, wanted to soak in the views while also staying away from large crowds of people.
"We like being downtown, but it's real crowded because of the holiday and we're trying to avoid that and be as careful as we can," Khan said.
A reservation is required for entry to the scenic drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
