LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some students throughout Southern Nevada are returning to school in person, and parents and teachers are sharing the benefits and challenges of in-person learning.
The vast majority of Clark County Schools are being taught through distance learning. A handful of schools in Moapa Valley are either hybrid or in person.
From wearing masks, social distancing and different safety protocols, parents and teachers share the relief of childcare for the youngest children, yet explain that the new protocols are a big adjustment.
