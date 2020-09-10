LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A book assignment was yanked from a Palo Verde High School class, after some parents described the novel as explicit and inappropriate for minors.
One of the books at the center of the debate is called "Fun Home." The book tackles issues surrounding sexuality, and a coming-of-age novel about a lesbian teenager with a father who is secretly gay. The novel has comic-book illustrations, which some Clark County School District parents described as sexually graphic in nature.
"Fun Home" spent two weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, became an off-Broadway musical and won a Tony Award.
The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund said on its website that various high schools and colleges have sought to yank the course from classes, due to the graphic comic book illustrations and topics addressed.
Parent Kim Bennett, in a press conference outside Palo Verde High School, said she found out about the assigned book in a reading list for her child's Junior Honors English class. She reported her concerns to the principal, who then removed the book from the reading list.
The organization Power2Parent organized the press conference, attended by Republican Nevada lawmakers Sen. Scott Hammond, Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, and Assemblyman Tom Roberts.
"Somehow teachers thought it was appropriate to give pornography to my child," Bennett said. "The district needs to get involved," she said.
Clark County Schools released this statement:
"The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of the reading list that included inappropriate content.
As soon as the school administration received information about the inappropriate material being included in a reading list of one of CCSD’s high schools, the school immediately removed the inappropriate content from the reading list, addressed the concerns with parents and staff, and is investigating the matter at the school level.
CCSD values the trust families place in every member of the team as their children attend school."
The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund also released a statement:
"Alison Bechdel's Fun Home is a landmark award-winning memoir with substantial literary and artistic significance. The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund strongly supports keeping Fun Home in the high school curriculum."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.