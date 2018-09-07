LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The best restaurants in Las Vegas are getting national attention; and they’re not all on the Strip.
Gone are the days of driving to the Strip, dealing with traffic, the crowds, and paying for parking, just to enjoy a nice meal.
“People are finding ways outside of the Strip and realizing that they can get a better deal, they can meet the famous chef or famous owner,” business owner Derek Stonebarger said. “It's something that we've needed for a long time and it's exciting that it's happening now."
“Go to a restaurant, go to two more places without having to go more than a quarter of a mile,” food and travel writer Greg Thilmont said.
In the Arts District, Main Street is lined with bars and restaurants, many of which tout some pretty well-known chefs.
“A lot of these chefs that are opening their own restaurants learn under marquee chefs on the Strip,” Thilmont said.
The food and travel writer said it’s a smart move for everyone. He said in the last five years, the push around from the Strip started with demand from people moving from larger cities to Vegas.
“They’re gastronauts, they're foodies,” he said. “They want what they had elsewhere and now Vegas is finally starting to step up to that level.”
Business owners off the Strip have been noticing that locals and tourists alike are coming through their doors for a five-star meal and experience.
“This feels to me like Las Vegas is coming together,” Stonebarger said. “It's all happening downtown. It’s like a real community is being built. It's something I don't think Las Vegas has had or a long time.”
For another big, up-and-coming neighborhood for foodies, Thilmont suggested to check out Chinatown.
