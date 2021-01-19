LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who are tired of waiting to make a vaccine appointment through one of the local mass vaccination sites are turning to their primary caregivers instead.
Mary Ann Teixeira said after failing for several days to book an appointment at Cashman Center and Encore hotel, she was able to get a vaccination appointment with her primary doctor.
“Ten minutes later they called me and they set up the appointment for the next day at 3 p.m.,” said Teixeira.
The Southern Nevada Health District said health care providers are able to request shipments of the vaccine directly from the state.
Some doctors say they still have not received the shipments that they have requested.
Teixeira said she is relieved she was able to get the vaccine in such a short amount of time after struggling for days to get an appointment through University Medical Center and the Southern Nevada Health District.
“I am relaxed finally,” said Teixeira.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.