LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds of truck drivers across the state have to retake their driving test or they will lose their license.
In a letter sent to truck drivers from the DMV, it read in part, "department records show that when we issued your driver license, we did not have you complete all the required testing."
It was sent on August 1. The drivers were give one month to get it done.
Gene Breeden is the owner of A-1 driving in Boulder City. He said he's never heard of this happening before.
Of the 90 drivers in Clark County who need to retake the test, 22 of them have to do it at A-1 Driving.
"It disrupts their livelihood," he said.
Breeden said a lot of his former students didn't even know they had to retake the test until he called them.
"The ones that are on the road for 30 days or more don't get their mail," he said.
Most drivers are in other states, heading to places like Walmart and Costco.
"You and I wouldn't have milk to drink with our meal or any of the groceries - they just wouldn't get to the stores without trucks," said Breeden.
Breeden said he's worried some drivers will miss the deadline and lose their license all together, including a handful of his former students.
"Their English is not probably strong enough for them to understand really what the consequences are and they own truck, they're owner operators .. So come September 2nd, their license will be canceled and they won't even be able to drive a car," said Breeden.
Breeden tried to get some answers of his own by writing a letter to the DMV.
He called this action "devastating" to families.
"It would be nice to have an explanation," he said.
Truck drivers were told this was happening because of a third party audit.
Kevin Malone with the Henderson DMV said it comes down to safety.
"If we have any reason to belie that the safety of the driving public could be at jeopardy, due to any issue of noncompliance with a school where the student is obtaining a CDL, we will bring the drivers in to test to make sure their driving ability is what the school certified it to be," said Malone.
Malone went on to explain they found issues where third party certifiers are out of compliance with CDL laws and regulations.
Nevada truck drivers have until September, 2nd to retake their license test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.