HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Some caucusgoers at Coronado High School in Las Vegas said they left feeling like the caucus was complicated and outdated.
“It does feel a bit archaic, I feel like there should be some better way to do this,” said Nadia Gilkes.
Many voters said the several rounds of voting along with the caucus math made the process feel more complicated than it needed to be.
“I like the social energy, but it was a little chaotic, I figure, for the 21st century,” said Eric Armijo.
Others criticized the use of paper both at registration and during while caucusing.
“Going around the room trying to vote by hand, count by hand, pull out paper. Paper is a little archaic,” said Gilkes.
People also took issue with the caucus math, calling it confusing.
“It just seems it’s level after level and level,” said Armijo.
Another common complaint was the need for multiple candidate choices.
“It kind of feels like a lot of people lose their voice,” said Armijo. “When your candidate doesn’t meet certain thresholds, it‘s almost like it nullifies your support for that candidate.”
Some voters said they hope Nevada switches back to a primary vote going forward.
“I’d much prefer a primary if I’m being completely honest,” Armijo said.
