LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the pandemic drags on, local businesses that have been making adjustments for the last 11 months are struggling to make ends meet.
That is also the case for Black-owned businesses, old and new.
Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant near Flamingo and Decatur has been operating since 2015. Owner Fitsumberhan Mehari says when Lucy first opened, there were not a lot of Ethiopian-owned businesses in the area.
Now, there are so many, people call the neighborhood "Little Ethiopia."
FOX5 last talked to people in the restaurant two years ago, when the neighborhood was looking for an official designation.
Now that has become the last thing on these minority business owners' minds as they struggle to survive during the pandemic.
But they say their loyal customer base has been helping.
"Most of the community and our customers are taking the delivery system," said Mehari. "But most of the time our customers are local and tourists."
The pandemic has also been a challenge for entrepreneurs who want to launch a new business.
Grays Banana Pudding is a Black-owned shop that opened its doors for the first time in August. The business says it has had a difficult time getting publicity.
Sharif Gray, who owns the shop with his brother, said they they spotlight on African-American cuisine.
“You know in the Black community, banana pudding is a staple in most desserts for households and family reunions and birthday parties and get togethers," said Gray. "So for the Black community in general, it's a very familiar dessert and we love that we're able to bring it here to Las Vegas with being the only pudding store.”
Gray said the recipes used for the pudding are secret and have been passed down now through three generations.
