(Screen capture @LASAirport/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' McCarran airport is advising travelers to check their flight status prior to heading to the airport as weather is impacting some flights.

According to a tweet from the airport at 2:09 p.m., some flights into McCarran are being delayed due to strong winds.

The airport advised that weather issues are expected to continue throughout the day.

