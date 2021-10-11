LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' McCarran airport is advising travelers to check their flight status prior to heading to the airport as weather is impacting some flights.
According to a tweet from the airport at 2:09 p.m., some flights into McCarran are being delayed due to strong winds.
The airport advised that weather issues are expected to continue throughout the day.
Due to strong winds, some flights into LAS are being delayed. Weather issues are expected to continue throughout the day. Monitor your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/U6MBjvvMhn#SoundOn #LVStripView pic.twitter.com/sEg3GLlQyi— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.