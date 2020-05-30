LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several downtown Las Vegas bars and restaurants announced on Saturday they would stay closed due to the protest scheduled for 7 p.m.
The protest is planned May 30 in front of Downtown Container Park at 7th and Fremont streets. Organizers on the event's Facebook page said people need to "organize to eradicate police terrorism ... Impactful solutions are needed to address the continued attacks to be able to heal and grow our resources ..."
Saturday's protest will mark the third day of demonstrations in Las Vegas. About 200 to 300 people gathered on the Las Vegas Strip Friday night. The protest resulted in 80 arrests and 12 officers injured.
Protests have been happening nationwide in response to George Floyd's death. Many of the protests were marked with property destruction and fires.
On Saturday, community leaders including Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo held a press conference in response to George Floyd's death.
Commonwealth, Park on Fremont and Downtown Cocktail Room said on Facebook they would stay closed due to the protest.
"The safety of our guests and staff are of the up to most importance so we’ve decide to close in an abundance of caution. We apologize for any inconvenience," posted Commonwealth, a popular bar and nightclub at 6th and Fremont.
Commonwealth's post said it would reopen at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Park on Fremont shared a similar statement, saying they would reopen Sunday at 5 p.m.
Downtown Cocktail Room had earlier shared a post about reopening Saturday night, however soon shared, "Contrary to our previous posts, we will not be open tonight as planned. Apologies if we got your hopes up."
A bartender at Atomic Liquors at 10th and Fremont streets told FOX5 they would be open, but only for indoor seating to keep their guests contained. The outdoor patio facing the street would remain closed Saturday night.
Griffin confirmed to FOX5 they would remain closed Saturday night.
Evel Pie, the punk rock pizzeria in between Las Vegas Boulevard and 6th Street, posted on Facebook they reopened at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will be open until midnight.
Neonopolis, home to Nerd Bar, Don't Tell Mama piano bar and Cat's Meow karaoke, is staying open Saturday night, said owner Rohit Joshi. Security will be on-site.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
