LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A threat found in a bathroom at University of Nevada, Las Vegas targeted the school as a whole and specific groups, according to a statement from the university's president.
In a notice to staff and students, president Marta Meana said the note targeting African Americans and Bernie Sanders supporters referenced Wednesday, Oct. 16 in a broad threat.
The threat was reported to campus police who, in partnership with other agencies, hadn't determined the threat to be credible.
Faculty and staff at UNLV have canceled classes on Wednesday and postponed midterm exams after someone threatened to carry out a shooting on campus.
“My teacher actually moved my midterm to next Monday instead of this Wednesday. He gave us the option that we didn’t have to come to class if we didn’t want to,” said student Cassidy Vendramin.
“Some of the teachers that I have started to cancel their classes in regards to this,” said student Kendall Gilliam.
Students also received an email informing them that attendance on Wednesday is optional.
“It’s just crazy the world we live in is so unsafe and scary. Our teacher has to move a test even though we are only on campus for like an hour,” said Vendramin.
The investigation was ongoing, Meana said. The letter encouraged everyone on campus to "see something, say something."
The safety of our faculty, staff, and students is paramount and we are committed to ensuring a secure working and learning environment for all of us. You’ll notice an increased presence of University Police on campus. Although the university will remain open Wednesday, we also respect the personal choice of every individual, and we ask faculty, staff, and the administration to be flexible for those who choose not to come to campus on Wednesday. - UNLV President Marta Meana
University Police were working with Las Vegas Metro to increase security on campus.
“We’re partnering with the Fusion Center and JTTF, they are monitoring the internet and social media for any sort of chatter or anything like that. Tomorrow is identified as the day of the threat so we’re going to be bolstering our patrol forces, we’re bringing in additional staffing,” said Lt. Paul Velez of UNLV Police.
Fake threat by a Beenie supporter.
