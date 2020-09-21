LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some parents had praise for adaptations made to their classrooms during distance learning, saying their schools implemented changes that result in less screen time.
Some schools are implementing changes after parents voiced concerns over long lecture times, especially for younger children.
Lea Johnston said the lecture time for her children at Charlotte Hill Elementary was reduced by hours as of Monday.
"They are doing much better today, more focused. They are able to stay engaged longer," Lea Johnston said.
Karli Hughes, a mother of four, has three children in Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School. She was about to unenroll her youngest child when school officials promised a change in schedule.
"They definitely listened and understood we needed something to change," Hughes said.
"Sitting for one hour has been great. We get all the assignments for the day, and he and I can sit and work on those, and I can give him breaks as I see he needs breaks, Hughes said.
The Nevada Parent Teacher Association said changes like this have not been implemented district-wide and are based on the discretion of the school, administrators, principals, teachers and feedback from families.
The Nevada PTA and the Clark County Education Association all suggest that parents communicate desired changes to administrators or any concerns.
