LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A cattle truck fire caused closures on southbound I-15 north of the Spaghetti Bowl on Thursday morning, leaving some animals dead, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski, the fire broke out about 12:31 a.m. on the interstate. Two fire engines responded to the scene. LVFR said police reported about 36 cattle on board, a few of which died on scene.
The fire was out by 1:30 a.m. The cause of the fire was unknown Thursday morning, but it was believed to have started inside the vehicle. The investigation was handed over to Nevada State Police.
No people were injured, Trooper Travis Smaka told FOX5. The transportation company was able to move the remaining cattle about 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.