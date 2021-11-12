New NDOT billboard seen in Las Vegas Valley

New NDOT billboard seen in Las Vegas Valley. (Joe Vigil/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new traffic safety message displaying on billboards across the Las Vegas Valley has become quite the topic of conversation on social media.

The message, which is part of the revolving messages displayed by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), reads, "Mash potatoes, not your head. Buckle up."

While some on Twitter say the message does what it is likely intended to do, get your attention, others have called it "highly disturbing."

NDOT spokeswoman Adrienne Packer says the signs are all along the US95.

In a statement, NDOT says that "creative and eye-catching digital sign messages are one way to deliver those reminders and engage the public on the importance of traffic safety.

NDOT's full statement can be read below:

Nevada has had more fatalities on its roadways this year than in any year in at least the past decade – and we still have 52 days left in 2021. Reckless and careless driving that leads to lives lost is unacceptable and must stop. With over 90 percent of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior, it is incumbent on all traffic safety partners to find effective ways to communicate driving safety reminders. Creative and eye-catching digital sign messages are one way to deliver those reminders and engage the public on the importance of traffic safety.

NDOT and local traffic engineering and safety partners carefully review and prioritize digital sign messages to ensure that they provide the most critical and appropriate travel and traffic safety information to Nevada road users while remaining compliant with state and federal regulations.

