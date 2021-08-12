LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School Board of Trustees' first regular meeting of the year started with several public commenters being escorted out of the building by security.
Trustees took a recess when shouting got out of hand about 20 minutes after the meeting had started, with some attendees shouting "communist America" and "decertify." Another woman who was attending was handcuffed and escorted when she refused to leave.
Ahead of the Thursday meeting, the district already had been the target of a parents' protest against the CCSD's mask policy on Wednesday.
The board is expected to receive presentations from Supt. Jesus Jara about COVID-19 and about the district's Reimagining Schools for the Future project.
