LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dapper Companies announced that they have reached a deal with SoHo Playhouse to be the sole operator of the historic Huntridge Theater in downtown Las Vegas.
As part of renovations, two theater spaces are being added to the property: a 100-seat, 5,300 square-foot cabaret theater as well as a 199-seat, 4,800 square-foot theater to replicate the New York City Flagship SoHo Playhouse. Those will join the already existing 1,150-seat multi-use concert hall and 450-seat off-Broadway theatre.
The Huntridge Theater opened in 1944 and has been closed since 2004. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993, the State Register of Historic Places in 1999 and recently added to the city of Las Vegas Historic Register this year.
Dapper Properties purchased the property in March 2021 with a goal to renovate and reopen it in the coming years.
