LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- A video is circulating on social media showing Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak being harassed in a hostile encounter with at least two men at a Las Vegas restaurant.
In a statement released Monday by his campaign for re-election, Sisolak, a Democrat, characterized the Sunday evening incident as “racist threats.” His wife is a former municipal finance specialist of Chinese heritage who was born in the Nevada town of Ely.
In the video, a man asks to take a picture with the governor, poses for a selfie, then goes on a profanity-laced rant, verbally attacking the governor. Another man joins in as they follow Sisolak, his wife and his daughter out of the restaurant.
A separate media message posted by Sisolak’s press aide, Meghin Delaney, called the governor “deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage.”
“We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans,” his message said.
The Sisolaks, who were not accompanied at the restaurant by a state security officer, were going to meet his daughter. The incident now is being investigated by state police.
The Nevada State Police is aware of the incident and has opened an investigation. Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, further information cannot be provided at this time.
The man in the video is identified in news reports and social media as Justin Andersch, a self-described “digital creator” who promotes far-right anti-government conspiracy theories on a blog called “Cannabis and Combat.”
Ninfa Magana, manager of the Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Summerlin, west of the Las Vegas Strip, said she saw the encounter. She noted the number of families with children in the crowded restaurant at the time.
“It was something very shocking to see and witness,” Magana said. “We respect everyone’s opinion. He was with his family, and they attacked him. I felt so bad for everyone who witnessed that.”
The man who berated Sisolak left shortly afterward, Magana added.
Read the full statement from Meghin Delaney, the governor's communications director, below:
While walking through a local restaurant on Sunday to have dinner with his wife and one of his daughters, the Governor was approached by a customer in the establishment who asked to take a photo with him. The Governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture – talking to Nevadans is one of the Governor’s favorite parts of his job.
He is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.
The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans – even those who disagree with him – and he will continue to do so. He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another.
The Governor’s Office will have no further comment on this incident as there is an ongoing investigation.
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald released a statement condemning the confrontation:
There is no place for the behavior and violent threats against the Governor we saw on that video from this weekend. I spoke out when Democrats like Maxine Waters encouraged this behavior against Republicans in public and I am speaking out now after this unnecessary and uncalled for attack on Governor Sisolak and his family in public. To all Nevadans frustrated with the governor, the time and place to take out your frustrations will be in November at the ballot box by electing our Republican nominee, not in a restaurant as he sits down for a meal with his wife and children.
(30) comments
I encourage everyone to watch the video and judge for yourself-- do not listen to propaganda aka FOX5. Everyone in the video was white. He mentioned Sisolak sold out to China (a country, not a race). Nothing about the encounter was racist, unless you count Sisolak racing out of the restaurant as race-ist. It was fun to watch Sisolak's EMOTIONAL DAMAGE, though.
It was reported on "The Gateway Pundit".
“jeezlouise” is right lmao, not talking about his smooth brain comments
He's a public figure. It comes with the territory. He has security.
So all celebrities should just except being harassed when out in public with their families!?
Ignorant POS
You're always classy falsie. People you don't agree with are always pos. Life must suck to be you.
You're always classy, falsie. If someone states something you don't agree with, you just call them a POS. It must s*ck to be you. Grow up.
Maxine Watters called on all liberals to attack and harass people who disagreed with the moronic liberal platforms. I don't agree with the behavior of these two nitwits, but I don't condemn it either. Really couldn't care any less frankly.
The criminals of BLM have been doing this for two years to innocent White people, but Sisolak is NOT innocent; he illegal and unConstitutionally enacted mandates, including shutting down businesses, forcing many to go bankrupt. He belongs in prison along with ALL BLM members and supporters.
You should spend more time educating yourself on facts and stay off comment sections, because you sound dumb as fuc
Sisolak killed people during lockdowns - he controls your healthcare and the media in Nevada
Sisolak is a DemocRat Marxist installed by Dominion. Stop censoring speech you Commies.
Sisolak now controls the media- what a hassa.
and the moon landing was faked!
Next you're going to say there is no Santa Claus.
Sisolak pretends its "racist" to call him out for his ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Shady deals and Communist shutdowns, closed schools and "mask mandates" werent for our health. Obvi.
Sisolak is a dirty Communist that has stolen millions of dollars and taken many millions in "Covid" bribes. This rag is also a com job. Free speech remember that Commies?
He actually stole tens of billions, committed genocide across 18 continents and owns three pairs of short shorts. You go girl!
Marxists and dictators seem to all love the police now after "defunding" them and allowing them to be murdered for 5 years. Sisolak is a filthy, dirty, Marxist criminal dicktator
Same ramblings from a Delusional sick person
The point is nobody should be targeted in this manner. All it does is paint the perpetrators as lunatics no matter what political persuasion they are. There are other ways to express oneself through contacting political representatives through appropriate channels of communication, and of course, through the vote. These people that did this to the governor and his family are idiots.
ask all of the parents of the kids that suicided as a result of Sisolaks participation in the scam demic. Hes a corrupt, scoundrel. Go hide under your bed in your "mask" you fool.
Sorry jeezlouise, I'm not a masky. :-)
You off your meds again crazylouise!?
I hear he caused two million deaths in Las Vegas alone! Let us see what other facts I can make up. We can have a competition!
These two southern morons are no nevadians!
Stop crying about a mask mandate that the WHOLE GO* DAN* WORLD put in place throughout the pandemic and some countries are still enforcing it!
These two idiots think they're tough going after a elderly man and his wife at a restaurant, that is cowardly and pathetic and NOT patriotic
I agree with you! These are 2 pieces of dirt that can get the heck out of our state! The man was trying to have dinner with his wife and kid for goodness sake!
Hes a sociopath- he gets what he deserves.
"Elderly" hahahahahahahaha He may be a fat, corrupted, pig but hes not elderly you m oron.
He's about 70 years of age you idiot
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.