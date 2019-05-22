LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas middle school will see an increased police presence Thursday after a threat was made on social media, according to Clark County School District Police.
Students at Mike O'Callaghan Middle School reported a shooting threat made on social media. CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said the threat was made on Snapchat.
"It just went like wildfire," Zink said.
Zink said the threat was unsubstantiated but that students and parents will see an increased police presence at the school as a precaution.
The following message was sent via ParentLink:
This is Mike O’Callaghan I3 Learn Academy Principal Scott Fligor.
As principal, my top priority is to ensure your child is safe at school, and to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.
Today, Clark County School District Police Department responded immediately to a report of a possible rumored threat to our school community.
The threat was not substantiated. We will have classes as normal tomorrow, and additional police will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.
I will update you if we have any additional information to share.
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement instead of re-posting it on social media.
Thank you for your continued support. It is with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.
Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-7340.
