LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Advocates for social justice in Las Vegas said race played a role in what they describe as a seemingly lax attitude by Capitol Police towards protestors on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
“That would have never taken place if is was black and brown, and poor and oppressed people gathering at that Capitol,” said Minister Stretch Sanders, President of New Era Las Vegas, an African American advocacy group. “We would have been shot off the steps.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada echoed much of what Sanders said and raised questions about the treatment of Capitol Police towards ‘Stop the Steal’ demonstrators.
“It’s impossible not to point out that the vast majority of the protestors who were in attendance yesterday were white,” said Nikky Levy, a staff Attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada. “I shutter to think about what would have happened if the vast majority of the people there were not white.”
Sanders said the tactics employed by Capitol Police towards protestors on Capitol Hill are indicative of race relations in United States.
“It’s a reflection of the level of the white privilege and racism that still lingers in this country,” said Sanders.
