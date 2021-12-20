LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Water Authority Board voted Monday to ban natural grass in new communities.
The vote was unanimous, but now the municipalities have to buy in to the ban. Once that happens, new homeowners will be able to go with either desert landscape or artificial turf.
According to Adam Lorey with Tough Turtle Turf, desert landscape doesn’t suit everyone, especially families with children or pets.
“It's not fun for dogs to run in rocks and for kids to play on rocks,” he said.
Lorey said he believes turf is a great alternative.
“At least 60% of our water bill goes to outside irrigation,” said Lorey.
That saving alone, plus water district incentives to remove natural grass, will save consumers hundreds a year.
The real aim of getting rid of natural grass is to slow down the falling water levels at Lake Mead. In January, Las Vegas will see its water allotment from the lake reduced 7%.
If that level continues to drop by May, we could see another 8.3% reduction, according to Bronson Mack from the Water District.
