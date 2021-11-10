LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s a problem that affects many Las Vegas homeowners.
Leaky faucets, toilets and outdoor irrigation equipment make our monthly water bills higher.
According to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, leaky homes waste as much as 10,000 gallons of water each year.
To help homeowners plug those leaks, the water authority offers each property owner an indoor audit and retrofit kit to fix small leaks.
Toby Bickmore with SNWA, “It’s out toilets where there is the biggest chance of losing water.”
That’s followed by leaky faucets and showerheads.
While indoor water is 100% recycled, it’s metered, so the drips from faucets and toilets will be charged on your monthly bill. Outdoors, it’s the irrigation equipment that can really make your water meter dial spin.
According to Bickmore, this is the perfect time of the year to check outdoor water lines and sprinkler heads.
