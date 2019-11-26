LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A strong winter storm is moving into Southern Nevada on Wednesday. If you’re planning on hitting the road, today is the day you want to get your travel done. Roads in and out of Las Vegas will be impacted starting Wednesday.
Wednesday
If you’re planning on driving out of town Wednesday, the earlier the better. The storm will be moving in during the day with widespread rain and snow falling above 4,000 feet. This means travel between Las Vegas and Pahrump will be impacted with heavy snow falling over Mountain Springs along Highway 160.
If you’re driving into California, snow will begin to accumulate over Mountain Pass south of Primm during the afternoon and evening. This could cause major delays. If you’re heading north into Lincoln or Nye Counties, heavy snow will be accumulating, making for tough travel conditions on Highway 95 and 93 north of Las Vegas.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday for areas north of Las Vegas around Lincoln County and Northern Nye County. 6 to 12 inches can be expected around Beatty, with 12 to 32 inches of snow forecast around Caliente and Pioche.
The Spring Mountains are also under the warning with 12 to 24 inches forecast for Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. The warning for the Spring Mountains will remain in effect through Saturday morning.
Around the Las Vegas Valley, this storm will be mainly rain on Wednesday. We may see some snowflakes mix in later in the evening around the far west valley for Summerlin. If you don’t see any snowflakes on Wednesday, Thursday evening is looking to be our best chance around Las Vegas.
Thursday and Friday
Rain will continue Thanksgiving with a forecast high around 50° in Las Vegas. With temperatures in the 40s and 30s after sunset, any showers we see heading into Thursday evening and Friday morning could certainly have some snow mixed in. Yes, you may have a side of snow flurries with your turkey and mashed potatoes.
As far as the snow sticking, the far west Las Vegas Valley will be the prime spot to see accumulating snow. The higher elevations around Summerlin could see more than an inch of accumulation. Another spot to watch will be the far south Las Vegas Valley around Anthem Highlands. That’s the other neighborhood in the valley that is around 3,000 feet, making it a prime spot for accumulating snowfall. Much of the valley will be a rain/snow mix. Those neighborhoods that do see some snow stick can expect a trace to an inch.
The precipitation does not look as widespread Friday, but the air will be cold enough to still support snowfall down to the valley floor. Scattered showers will still be in the area, so the possibility of snow flurries will remain in the forecast Friday.
Rainfall amounts will be hefty with this storm. Forecast rainfall totals starting Wednesday through Friday are in the 0.50” to 1” range around the Las Vegas Valley.
Saturday and Sunday
Saturday dries out, but it will be chilly. Morning lows will start around freezing with afternoon high temperatures only in the mid-40s. Looking at some of the latest guidance, a warmer system moves into the area Sunday. We could see a few rain showers move into Las Vegas on Sunday; the snow is expected to stay in the mountains.
