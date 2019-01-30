PAHRUMP (FOX5) — The snowbirds have landed in Pahrump and they’re taking up every hotel and RV park.
As the polar vortex is wrecking havoc on the other side of the country, Midwesterners are heading West for warmer weather.
Preferred RV Resort usually has a busy winter but tells FOX5 it hasn’t seen traffic quite like this.
“We’re turning down a lot of reservations,” said Guest Services Manager Jason Pritchard. “We’ve gotten way more [guests] than normal… we’re having to turn them away.”
Pritchard said the park isn’t just getting traffic from the Midwest, but from places like Canada and Alaska.
“We’re from Canada,” said Chris Brenan as she checked in the resort with her husband. “We spent one winter home because we couldn’t come down because of health reasons and it was tough.”
Guests of Preferred RV Resort can stay for up to four months at a time. It’s only about an hour to Vegas, but these residents said they preferred Pahrump.
“Usually Vegas is so crowded,” said Pritchard. “You have one or two [RV parks] that are really nice but that could be anywhere between $800 to $1200 a month to stay there. Here it’s $475 a month and it includes everything.”
