LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Around McCarran International Airport Thursday thee was a lot of sitting, standing around and staring at the flight boards.
"All of my outfits are low plunging and dresses. I mean, whatever," Kelly Honos said. She came to Las Vegas to celebrate her 25th birthday.
"When I got off the plane, I saw all these people standing around and I was like, "What's going on? This can't be because of the snow."
Honos is from Michigan and said she doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.
"My friend said his plane was delayed for four hours, and I was like "Why?!", she said.
Honos' friend is just one of hundreds of people stuck. The wintry weather caused dozens of delays and cancellations.
Josh Kelch is another one. He said he'd been waiting for delayed friends at the airport for seven hours. Kelch came to town for a bachelor party.
"Eleven people who are coming in right now have had their flights cancelled twice," he said.
For those lucky people whose flights weren't affected, were just confused. Most said they headed to Vegas to escape the snow.
"When I woke up to a winter weather advisory, I was very upset," Amanda Yetter said." I flew out here thinking it was going to be warm!"
While some travelers poked fun at the city's lack of expertise when it comes to snow, but most were understanding.
"You guys are in the desert, I understand," Kelch joked.
McCarran Airport urged people to check their flights before they head to the airport.
