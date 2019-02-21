LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Snow in the region has prompted the closure of two area interstates.
The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed both I-15 South at Primm and I-11 South to Kingman, Arizona, according to NDOT news releases.
The closure at Primm is due to heavy snow and ice conditions, as well as limited visibility through Mountain Pass, California, the release said. I-15 southbound is closed all the way to Baker, California. Additionally, State Route 164 (Nipton Road) is closed at the I-15 junction.
NDOT also closed I-11 southbound to Kingman, Ariz., at Mile Marker 2 due to snow and a 22-mile vehicle backup. NDOT suggests an alternate route is U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40.
U.S. 95 southbound from 17 miles north of Searchlight to 13 miles north of the California state line in Clark County closed about 2:45, according to NDOT. All lanes were blocked due to heavy snow on the road.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said earlier heavy snow is being reported near mile markers 20-30 on U.S. 95, with numerous vehicles sliding off the road. Visibility is down to approximately 100 feet due to snow, the NHP said. No injuries have been reported, and they are continuing to monitor conditions in that area.
