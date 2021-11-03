LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District will begin administering the newly authorized pediatric COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The vaccines will be available at the SNHD's main public health center at 280 S. Decatur, Las Vegas, NV, 89107. Vaccines will be administered to children ages 5 to 11 on a walk-in basis until the district's appointment system is updated.
"The vaccine is the best way to protect children from getting COVID-19. Children may be at lower risk than adults of becoming seriously ill, but it is still possible. The vaccine is safe, effective and free. Before it was authorized for children, it was rigorously tested and the data from clinical trials was thoroughly reviewed," said a statement from the health district.
In Clark County, approximately 209,000 children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 37,006 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have been reported in children ages 5 to 17, according to the health district.
Children with COVID-19 can develop severe symptoms that result in hospitalizations, death, MIS-C and long-term complications. The Health District has reported 92 cases of MIS-C among Clark County children.
There have been 266 hospitalizations of children ages 5 to 17 and four deaths in this age group, according to the health district.
The health district said vaccines also help to protect those who are too young to receive the vaccine. There have been 7,468 cases of COVID-19 reported in children ages 4 or younger, 149 hospitalizations, and one death.
Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer, advises families to talk with their providers if they have questions about the pediatric vaccine.
“While some parents are eager to get their children fully vaccinated and protected from COVID-19, we do realize others may have questions, and I encourage parents to speak with their health care provider to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their child vaccinated,” Leguen said in a statement.
The COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be available at additional health district sites soon. Information on availability will be posted on the website at www.SNHD.info/covid-vaccine.
Appointments for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is not available at the moment, but will be available on the SNHD's website once it is updated.
Additional COVID-19 resources and information, including testing locations, are available on the Health District website at www.snhd.info/covid.
