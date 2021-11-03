LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The health district and Southern Nevada HIV Awareness coalition are teaming up to offer rapid HIV testing and resources at its 10th annual free health fair for National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day.
The health fair will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from noon to 5 p.m.
Rapid HIV testing, information about pre and post-exposure HIV treatment options (PreP/PEP) and substance abuse treatment and resources will be available at Killer Sound, 4884 E. Lake Mead Blvd.
Music, health vendors and other entertainment will be at the event.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 27% of new HIV diagnoses in 2018 were among Latinos. About one in six Latinos with HIV are unaware of their status, which, in turn, means they are not receiving HIV care and treatment and might be spreading the infection to others.
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day raises awareness among members of the Hispanic/Latinx community to get tested, learn their status and promote effective ways to prevent, treat and stop the spread of HIV.
The Southern Nevada Health District provides HIV/AIDS services including testing, counseling, case management, outreach efforts and community referrals.
The SNHD clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. and accepts most insurance. Those seeking more information can call 702-759-1700. All testing is confidential.
The Health District’s Collect2Protect program offers an HIV/STD at-home testing kit. For information about the program, visit the Collect2Protect webpage at www.snhd.info/c2p. At-home test kits for gonorrhea and chlamydia are also available.
