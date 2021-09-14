LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pop-up produce market is coming to one of the valley's central stops.
The Southern Nevada Health District is launching a weekly pop-up market with Vegas Roots' Veggie Buck Truck, which will provide 1-pound bundles of fresh fruits and vegetables at a low cost or "about a dollar."
The markets will be held each Wednesday starting Sept. 15 at the Regional Transportation Commission's Bonneville Transit Center (101 E. Bonneville Ave.), which is adjacent to a "food desert," according to health district.
"The program is desinged to increase access in an area that is adjacent to a neighborhood considered a 'food desert' as well as the 8,000 customers who use the Bonneville Transit Center daily," said a press release from the health district.
The Bonneville Transit Center pop-up market is open to anyone and accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has defined food deserts as areas with a poverty rate of at least 20% or areas in which about one-third of the population lives more than one mile from a supermarket or grocery store that sells fresh produce. According to the USDA’s criteria, more than 120,000 Southern Nevadans live in food deserts, areas without convenient access to a grocery store.
