LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is considering a plan for returning to in-person instruction in phases.
The Board of School Trustees on Thursday received an update with details about risks of returning to in-person instruction, mitigation strategies and steps for transitioning away from the full distance learning it has been using since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Fermin Leguen presented his recommendation if schools were to reopen.
“My recommendation is for the schools to reopen and the reason for that is because back in September, the first time we met, our rates were going down. I was perhaps very optimistic that that was the way to go with the trend. That changed. What we are seeing now is our rates are going up. That’s what made me reconsider the position with the schools because what I’m seeing is that we won’t be able to open the schools based on that criteria alone and that’s why I said what I said before. I support the school District on that decision if that is your decision.”
The district is watching Clark County's new case rate and test positivity rate to indicate the risk level of returning to school.
As of Oct. 19, the county was categorized at the "highest risk of transmission in schools," per Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
The district discussed a potential to transition to in-person instruction in phases, brining back essential personnel first, then the remainder of staff, then transitioning students with hybrid learning models.
The district's mitigation strategies include mask wearing, social distancing "to the largest extent possible," hand washing and respiratory etiquette, enhanced cleaning and contact tracing through the Southern Nevada Health District.
“What I’m saying is if you open the schools, you have to do a lot of mitigation work….Part of the mitigation includes testing of the staff, testing of the students. The issue [trustees] brought up earlier this week about [the right] ventilation in the building. The space between the children’s desk and also how you organize the children’s flow through the buildings to decrease the contact as much as possible. The issue of singing choirs in the schools is also something we don’t recommend", said Dr. Leguen.
Trustee Linda Young shared that several teachers, support staff and administrators feel returning to class will compromise their health.
“I want it on the record that teachers, support staff and administrators that feel that their health would be compromised by going into a school setting, that they must be offered the welcome choice to work from their home or in a safe environment of their choosing."
School board trustees are schedule to vote on Nov. 12.
