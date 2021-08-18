LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday reported that more than 5,000 people in Clark County have died due to COVID-19.
To date, 5,005 people in Clark County have died and 295,104 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, the Health District said in a release.
“This is a tragedy for everyone who has lost a loved one, family member, and friend, and I offer my condolences to all those who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.
The Health District continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and those who are not yet fully vaccinated to get their second doses as soon as possible.
"The vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death," the release states.
As of Aug. 17, according to the Health District, more than 2,256,403 doses have been administered in Clark County. Approximately 70% of people 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and approximately 65% of those currently eligible (people 12 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Visit www.snhd.info/covid to find a vaccination site near you.
