LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday is reporting the first fiu-related death of the season in Clark County.
According to the county, the individual was a woman over the age of 65.
In a tweet, Clark County reminds that while flu activity is currently low right now in Clark County, "it's a reminder of the danger especially with resources under strain due to COVID-19.
The @SNHDinfo is reporting the first flu-related death of #Flu season in #ClarkCounty. The person who died was a woman over age 65. Flu activity is low in Clark County right now, but it's a reminder of the danger especially with resources under strain due to #COVID19.#Vegas pic.twitter.com/PibgFkCDdS— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 11, 2021
As of Jan. 2, 10 people in Clark County have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of the flu, the health district said in a statement.
“As we continue to see widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus in our community it is more important than ever for people to take steps to protect their health,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, and it’s not too late to get vaccinated.”
Last season in Clark County, according to the health district, 59 people died from the flu.
