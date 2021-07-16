LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday announced that it is recommending masks in crowded indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.
The recommendation comes as COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate continues to increase in Clark County.
In a tweet, SNHD said crowded indoor public places include grocery stores, malls, large events and casinos.
The Health District is recommending both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in crowded indoor public places, including grocery stores, malls, large events, and casinos to help stop the spread of #Covid_19. The full recommendation is available at https://t.co/orgcQl0AwN pic.twitter.com/nWfrolYMIA— SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) July 16, 2021
According to AP, the 14-day average positivity rate statewide has tripled from 3.4% on June 11 to 10.5% earlier this week — the first time its topped 10% since mid-February, state health officials said Thursday.
The rate now is twice as high in Clark County and Las Vegas than the Reno-Sparks area in Washoe County, 11.8% compared to 5.3%, AP notes.
The 14-day average of new daily cases has grown to 517 and hospitalizations 705. Both are the highest levels since mid-February when they were 525 and 705, respectively, according to AP.
(1) comment
Just have to keep that fear going. Don't want any of us to have normal lives. Health department is nothing but a bunch of hypocrites. "Do as I say, not as I do."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.