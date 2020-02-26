LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is preparing for a Coronavirus outbreak, after a new warning was issued from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Officials with SNHD said they are currently reviewing and revising its influenza outbreak plan since much of it will be applicable to Coronavirus.
“One or more cases of this actually does constitute the generalized outbreak definition. Which is why the world health organization called this an outbreak pretty early on,” said Kimberly Hertin, disease surveillance supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District.
If someone in Southern Nevada tests positive for Coronavirus, that person would immediately be quarantined. SNHD would then investigate who that person lives with, works with or recently met with.
The district would check to see if the patient went to church, a grocery or any other location where other people were present.
“From that point we would follow up in notifying those that had the potential exposure and monitor them for illness,” said Hertin.
In the event SNHD cannot find a person who might have been exposed, disease surveillance experts would then get the word out to the public via the media, similar to what happened with the measles outbreak 2019.
“We made a public notification of locations and times where the ill person had been to notify the public that had they been in that location they had a potential exposure and to contact us so we could assess and monitor,” said Hertin.
If someone was in the vicinity of an identified hot spot but not close enough to warrant immediate isolation, they would be asked to keep away from others for two weeks.
“We just ask that they self monitor. They practice social distancing meaning they don’t go anywhere and they stay at home through that incubation period,” said Hertin.
If managing the outbreak became overwhelming and the district needed assistance, it would employ the Incident Command System, a network of resources and experts to help with containing the spread of the outbreak.
The idea behind the Incident Command System is that it can be activated in a time of need for resources or in a time where the event, or the outbreak exceeds the capacity of your normal resources,” said Hertin.
There are currently no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Southern Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.