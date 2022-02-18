LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is asking anyone who may have eaten at Secret of Siam in the northwest Las Vegas Valley to take a disease investigation survey.
The survey comes in response to an investigation the Health District is conducting after the agency received several reports of unusual illness occurrence in people who ate at the restaurant this year.
The Health District says that to date, it has received reports from more than 30 people whose symptoms included increased heart rate, blurry vision, hallucinations, disorientation or confusion, dizziness or vertigo, loss of consciousness, dry mouth, and numbness and tingling in extremities. SNHD says the individuals reported the symptoms came within hours of consuming food or drink from Secret of Siam.
Secret of Siam, located at 5705 Centennial Center, is currently closed.
The survey can be found at www.snhd.info/siamsurvey.
People may also contact the Health District at (702) 759-1300 if they have any questions or need assistance with the survey.
