LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced on Thursday that mosquitos in Clark County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to a news release, the mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus were trapped by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program in the 89014 ZIP code.
The Health District is reminding people that is reminding people that "yes, there are mosquitoes in Southern Nevada, and to protect themselves from mosquito bites when they are outdoors."
According to SNHD, mosquito activity has been mild in Southern Nevada this season. Last year, according to the Health District, only one case of West Nile virus was reported in a Clark County resident.
While mosquito activitiy has been mild thus far this year, officials remind that West Nile virus, and other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes can be serious and sometimes fatal. In 2019, the Health District reported 34 neuroinvasive West Nile cases, including two deaths, and nine non-neuroinvasive cases, the release notes.
According to SNHD, West Nile virus is commonly transmitted to people from the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people (eight out of 10) will not develop any symptoms. Some people (about one in five) will develop less severe illness, SNHD says.
The release states that staff with the Health District's Mosquito Surveillance Program set traps throughout Clark County from April through October each year and submits specimens to the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory for analysis. To date, the Health District has set 1,978 traps and submitted 1,266 sample pools, representing 17,317 mosquitoes for analysis, according to the release.
For more information, visit: cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.