LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Overdose deaths continue to rise in Nevada. Between 2019 and 2020, the state saw a 55% increase in fatal overdoses, many of those driven by fentanyl.
Statistics for 2021 have not been released yet, but the Southern Nevada Health District continues to see a spike in deaths.
"Folks don't often know that fentanyl is in their substance when they're consuming it," said Jessica Johnson, senior health educator with the health district.
Ahead of New Year's Eve weekend, the health district is handing out free fentanyl test strips.
"Fentanyl test strips as enabling is a common myth. Research really shows that these are an effective tool for detecting fentanyl," Johnson said.
Each testing strip kit comes with instructions, depending on the type of substance. To test a pill, for example, crush it up, mix it with water and dip the test in.
"One line means that fentanyl is present and two lines means fentanyl is not present," said Johnson.
In less than 60 seconds, the test can detect small doses of fentanyl.
"You feel like you're sitting there waiting for results to come back, but if you don't do it, it might be the last five minutes of your life, and it's not worth it," said Las Vegas mom Cristina Perkins.
Perkins lost her teenage son Giovanni to fentanyl intoxication in 2020.
"We were very close. Gio was my little sidekick. He kept me busy," she said.
Perkins said that until there is a world where fentanyl testing strips are not needed, she wants to see them available everywhere.
"It needs to be at more locations, more accessible to the people. It sounds weird, but hand them out on the strip on New Year's Eve. Big events like that - you shouldn't have to drive far to get something like that," she said.
Free fentanyl test strips and Narcan are available at the Southern Nevada Health District Pharmacy at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard. They are also available at Trac-B Exchange at 6114 W. Charleston Boulevard.
